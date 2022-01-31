LMU seizes opportunity to build new campus in Ukraine

As tensions rise around the world due to the potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, many in the U.S. are anxious about the implications that this holds for our own nation. Whether it be an early sign of World War III, our futures being put on hold in order to be drafted into service or the ever-growing inevitability that we will one day all be consumed in a nuclear winter, people around the world are clearly on edge, and would rather avoid involvement with the entire situation.
Despite hesitation from outside groups such as NATO to intervene, a certain Jesuit university plans on involving itself in these strenuous state of affairs for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
LMU has announced plans to take part in the Russia-Ukraine fiasco in order to set up a fourth campus and secure their footing in the global academic sphere. Acting as a third party in this socio-economic conflict, the Jesuit school plans on invading Ukraine and securing a block of buildings in order to begin construction on an entirely new campus, a fourth member of our now three building family.
“Obviously we have study abroad programs set up around the world already, but LMU’s next step is setting up an actual campus across the Atlantic Ocean,” explains Gill O. Ball, LMU administration team member and Monopoly enthusiast. “Now is the perfect time. We get into Ukraine while things have hit the fan and we just build a school. Plus, no one’s gonna be checking us for permitting or authorization… a Russian invasion force will literally be there at the same time. We’ll be like ghosts. Jesuit ghosts.”
Although LMU’s plan seems a bit eccentric, the administrative team behind the expansion has put copious amounts of time, energy and money from students’ tuition into this immensely expensive endeavor.
“We hired some of the best development teams and independent contractors to work with us,” said Ball. “After we told them our plan, however, they declined and dropped all contact with us. We went through a cycle of that for a while until we ended up hiring the 12th best development teams and independent contractors.”
After securing the contractors necessary for building this new campus, all LMU has to do is recruit a small force to aid in the manual labor of the campus construction.
“Oh, we’re definitely going to be having students build the campus. Without question,” confirmed Ball. “They already pay tens of thousands of dollars to attend Zoom classes, you don’t think we can convince them to go to Ukraine? Please.”
The LMU administrative team hints that, if their expansion into Ukraine is successful, plans will be made to do the same in other countries.
“I don’t want to say where we plan to invade next just yet,” teased Ball. “But I’ll give you a little hint: it rhymes with ‘Slotland.’”
The Bluff will update as the situation unfolds. Until then, enjoy life. We might get drafted soon.
