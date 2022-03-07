Maine Entertainment introduces game show to soft launch faces without masks

With mask mandates being lifted across the country and even here on campus at LMU, students are able to attend class, see who they go to school with and, finally, put a face to a name.
In order to make this process a little less daunting to students, Maine Entertainment is hosting a game show this upcoming week called What Do They Look Like Under the Mask?! to allow students the opportunity to 'soft launch’ their faces to their peers.
This past weekend, Maine Entertainment posted a statement on their official Instagram describing the show’s formula: three students will sit in chairs with their face masks on in front of an audience of their peers. One student will be up on the stage in ten seconds and draw what they believe the person under the mask looks like. Subsequently, each face will be revealed when the ten second timer runs out. If the drawings are similar to the person’s face, the drawer will be awarded a $15 gift card to Backcountry Steakhouse and will get to see what three of their classmates look like!
While the show has been well received by most of the community, some are nervous about the harmful backlash the game will bring. Greg Coppeland, senior marketing major, explained his speculation: “Look, I’m not the best artist out there so I don’t want to offend anyone with my interpretation of their face. One time I tried to draw my friend Randy and it ended up resembling more of a sheepshead fish. You know, that funny looking big guy with buck teeth? He wasn’t amused. Worst part is that Randy is self-conscious about his unusually large chompers already, so that lowered his self-esteem. Worst month of my life … wait, what were we talking about again?”
Some students, on the other hand, have formed some sort of emotional connection with a peer of theirs without being able to see what they look like and are looking forward to the big reveal this week.
Sophomore communications major Jessica Langley described her brush this past semester with masked romance: “I sat down next to a well-dressed, curly-haired man at the beginning of this semester, and we began chatting before and after class. The conversations are wonderful. I have formed a little crush on him, but I just don’t know what he looks like! I know looks aren’t everything but I sure am excited to finally see his face!” (Maine Entertainment made sure to clarify that the game show is not affiliated with any sort of dating game).
“What Do They Look Like Under the Mask!?” will premiere this Friday. It is not a mandatory event, but all are encouraged to attend. Many are excited for the game show but anticipate lots of mustache jump scares from the guys here at LMU.
