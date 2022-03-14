Midterm survival kit, courtesy of the Bluff

Got midterms? Big bummer, bro! If you’ve found yourself sacrificing sleep and serotonin for papers, presentations and professors, then hear ye: the Bluff has you covered. Below are some tips from yours truly on how to handle every maddening midterm mishap imaginable.
If you just need more time:
Claim a dead pet fish. Now, this one is a classic, and might be better saved for finals week. But if you need an extension on a final, all you have to do is email the professor a dramatic but tasteful sob story about how your first fish who you super-duper loved has died and ask if you could pretty please skip the presentation/test/paper while you grieve this difficult time. On the off-chance your professor is unsympathetic to the death of Gertrude the Goldfish and says you have to take the final anyway, don’t fret. You still have an ace to play — a dead great aunt.
If you have a presentation:
Obviously goal #1 would be to get out of showing up entirely. To do this, reference the dead-fish trick above. But if you end up needing to be present at the dreaded presentation day, you can still get out of presenting. All you have to do is cough. Cough a lot. If you spend the first 90 seconds of your presentation coughing, nobody will care when you leave the room having discussed only your presentation’s title. Another strategy is to have “technical difficulties” for so long that class time runs out or the professor calls up the next unlucky student to present instead.
If you have a group project:
Group projects are like gold if all you really want to do is get out of work. I will share with you my personal favorite trick: confess to having an all-consuming, never-ending love for one of your group members. It’ll make the whole project so awkward, and make your group mate feel so guilty for inevitably rejecting you, that they will offer to do the entire project without you. In a study conducted by the Bluff, one out of one attempts to use this trick have proved successful.
If you’re taking a test:
A cool way to cheat on a test is to take all of the notes and study guide questions and put them directly into your brain to reference during test-time. But that requires effort and work and if that’s not your thing, there are other ways as well. For one, just follow your heart, man. If you didn’t study come test-time, just try dropping your pencil and filling in whatever bubble it falls on. For me, this tactic has always worked 25% of the time! Unfortunately, if you need a grade higher than 25%, you might be out of luck. Maybe try turning to chakras or the stars.
