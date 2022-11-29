While she isn’t busy insider trading and smoking fat doinks with Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, American businesswoman and television personality, is whipping up new recipes and perfecting her old ones. This year, for the holidays, Stewart “decided to sympathize with the younger generation of college people” and released a cookbook where every recipe can be made using easily accessible ingredients.
Stewart’s cookbook, “Made with Love (and Sh*tty Ingredients): For the College Student and People Who Love Instant Noodles,” is on sale exclusively at the LMU Bookstore and any store that has less than an A rating from the U.S. Health Department. Below are a few recipes you’ll find in the book and can easily be made at home or in your dorm room!
Perfect Mashed Taters
This simple recipe requires just two ingredients — tater tots from the omelet bar at the Lair and instant ramen. While traditionally inedible, these tater tots can be made into a delicious side dish by just tossing them into a bowl and demolishing them into a mash. Then, you add the super secret, somewhat unexpected ingredient: crushed instant ramen noodles. These noodles will add both flavor and texture to the dish, and you can give a use to the shrimp ramen you’ve been swearing you’d eat. Now all that’s left to add is salt and pepper to taste and enjoy with people who are too nice to be honest about your cooking.
Pickle Slab Quiche
Never thought you’d eat that weird, radioactive pickle-in-a-bag at the C-store? Well, think again! This savory and delicious pickle quiche will help you get through the holidays with at least one serving of vegetables. You will need one pickle-in-a-bag (spice level up to you), five eggs and a good amount of milk. If the milk is thick and goopy from sitting in your dorm room mini-fridge for three weeks in a row, that’s okay! Although by consuming it, you run the risk of catching a food-borne illness, this will actually aid the density of the quiche and pair nicely with the tang of the pickle.
Fritos and Doritos Simple Stuffing
There’s nothing worse during the holidays than sinking your teeth into soggy and inedible stuffing with no flavor or texture variation. That’s why Martha Stewart is said to have spent over five years perfecting this stuffing recipe with America’s two favorite chip flavors: “original” and nacho cheese. The recipe calls for a whopping four bags of each flavor of chip, any variety of green food item that you can muster up and that old loaf of bread in the far back of your pantry with spots of mold on its tiny end slice. Once you’ve collected all of the ingredients, finely dice the green items and bread loaf and crush the chips with your bare hands, adding all of the cut-up ingredients to a pan. Once combined, bake until your house smells like your fifth grade soccer cleats and enjoy!
Lunchables Beef Wellington
Beef Wellington is traditionally a very difficult dish to make with intricate steps and specific ingredients. This simplified recipe will allow college students to bring a fancy meal to their bedside and it only costs a few dollars. The first thing you will need to purchase are 10-20 turkey and cheddar Lunchables meals. Once opened, crush the crackers, add water and flour to the crumbs to build a dough and form the turkey into a long ball. Cover the turkey with the dough, feed the cheese to your estranged roommate and bake for two hours or until the voices tell you to take it out of the oven.
All of these recipes and more are available exclusively in “Made with Love (and Sh*tty Ingredients): For the College Student and People Who Love Instant Noodles.”
