The Super Mario Bros Movie debuted recently to great audience acclaim. Starring Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowser, the film follows a sick and twisted plumber with delusions of grandeur as he attempts to ruin the life of a heavy metal turtle king. Bowser’s attempts to defeat the threat lead him to kidnapping Luigi, Mario’s stud of a brother. While the two only shared a handful of scenes, their chemistry was undeniable, resulting in a surprise announcement from Nintendo.
That’s right! Bowser and Luigi are getting their own romantic spinoff film. Many rumors are floating around, but both Day and Black are confirmed to be passionately reprising their roles.
“Anything to get near that sweet mouth,” said Day, likely in reference to the kisses they share. Black declined to comment, but did communicate through representatives that Day’s mouth is also sweet.
One rumor about the film suggests it will take a lighter tone, inspired by “You’ve Got Mail,” with Luigi and Bowser communicating anonymously through Nintendo DS PictoChat. Luigi is said to be an aspiring author in the new interpretation, which is rumored to be written and directed by Nicholas Sparks. The film is also said to be introducing the beloved Nintendo character Kirby to the silver screen, who will be Luigi’s best friend and spiritual guru, played by Danny Trejo.
Other rumors suggest the film will take a more “Fifty Shades of Green” angle, featuring a steamy romance between Luigi and Bowser. The two are said to share a number of adult scenes, garnering an R rating for the film. One of these scenes is even rumored to feature the characters engaged in BDSM, which in this context stands for Bowser’s Dangerous Sex Machine. The film is already being acclaimed for its LGBTQ+ representation, with reports suggesting the couple will ride their “Just Married” car down the rainbow road to end the film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.