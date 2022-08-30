Last week, sources in communication with the ASLMU administration leaked a list of potential Fallapalooza headliners to the Loyolan. As responsible journalists for the people of LMU, it is our duty to further leak this highly classified information to the rest of the student body.
The first potential artist to follow Aminé at LMU’s annual fall music festival is none other than “Weird Al” Yankovic, known for his popular parody music and luscious long locks, which ASLMU believes would encourage self-proclaimed “memers” to come out and enjoy the show. Yankovic would also be the first parody artist to perform at Fallapalooza and the first Fallapalooza performer to (fingers crossed) bring an accordion on stage.
The Wiggles and the Culver City Symphony Orchestra are two more oddball contenders included on the list, and with Fallapalooza quickly approaching, students began to voice their concerns about the inclusion of these performers. “I used to love The Wiggles growing up, but at the time I was about five and my everyday decisions weren’t socially acceptable,” explained Grant Cowerthwaite, a senior professional pickleball player.
“I personally would love to listen to the Culver City Symphony Orchestra serenade the student body,” says Jerry Atricks, a freshman and world renowned recorder player. “There is something so calming about a beautiful family of string instruments. As someone who has been heavily listening to orchestral music after my parents' divorce due to the 2008 financial crisis, I’m sure many other fellow Lions could use some general musical relaxation as well.”
With the potential of widely-known artists coming to perform at LMU, some students are raising questions about the size of ASLMU’s budget, and if there will be a spring concert this year after last year’s cancellation due to the cost of Aminé’s performance. ASLMU tacked-on two lower-budget options at the end of the list which included: Iggy the Lion freestyle rapping for an hour and a half, and a random man in a bear suit exclusively singing Billy Joel covers. When asked about the man in the bear suit, ASLMU responded, “he seems cool, idk.”
The final act on the list isn’t even a musical act, but rather a proposed boxing match between teenage Stranger Things star, Noah Schnapp and Grammy award winning singer, Doja Cat, as a way for the two celebrities to squash their internet beef with one another. Many students are on board with the idea but the majority of the LMU faculty are hesitant. “I am worried a spectacle of this nature would bring a lot of press — bad press — to this institution,” says Provost Thomas Poon, Ph.D. “I don’t really know who either of those celebrities are. If it's any consolation, I am personally more of a dog person.”
As Fallapalooza quickly approaches, a solidified decision on this year’s headliner is yet to be made. It is likely to be an artist from the leaked list, but it could also very well be someone completely different. Until the confirmed performer is announced, all we can do as students is patiently wait and hope to God it’s not Drake.
