Public Safety conducts successful raid on Wellness Wednesday Black Market

It was a drab day, with brooding clouds forming a melancholy canopy, blanketing a seemingly average Wellness Wednesday. All was calm. All was quiet. And that was when Public Safety officers made their move, closing in on a lone, unsuspecting Wellness Wednesday booth. It was quick. Precise. A targeted attack executed in order to uncover a dark truth about the seemingly-uplifting event.
The operation by the Public Safety task force was a success. The first official raid on the Wellness Wednesday Black Market will go down in the history books of LMU.
It all started when the team at Public Safety headquarters got an anonymous phone call, one that they didn’t plan on taking seriously.
“Yeah, this kid rang up, babbling on and on about fraudulent LION Dollars making the circulation. Not really new information,” said Mal Malone, a rookie Public Safety officer that says his life feels "like a movie" when he goes to the bar on a Friday night and orders a single IPA. “We didn’t think anything of it. I was about to hang up, like I always do, when the student mentioned something about the ‘Wellness Wednesday Black Market.’ That got my attention.”
Wellness Wednesday’s Black Market is an illegal, on-campus network where students can trade LMU-themed merchandise and contraband. Want an off-brand Iggy the Lion doll as a younger sibling’s birthday present? No problem. LMU merchandise that actually looks cool? LMU doesn’t make that, but you can definitely find it on the Wellness Wednesday Black Market. To Public Safety, however, this black market was only considered a tall tale, a myth that wasn’t worth looking into. Until now.
“We put some of the best detectives at LMU on the case. Unfortunately, none of them work for Public Safety so we had to outsource,” explained Malone. “On our primary team was Iggy the Lion in a detective hat. Appropriate and fashion-conscious. We also put an LMU vigilante on the case: the Jesuit Justice-doer. Yeah, terrible name. I know. But he’s one of the most brilliant minds on campus, even if he spends his nights in tights and a cape attacking people who cause car backups around campus by driving too slowly.”
With the genius detective work of detective-in-training Iggy the Lion and the Jesuit Justice-doer, the Public Safety Black Market Task Force was able to receive word about a deal going down at the next Wellness Wednesday. The product being dealt? Fraudulent LION Dollars. Now, it was time to spring the trap.
The raid conducted at Wellness Wednesday was a success for many in Public Safety, noting it as the biggest raid in LMU Public Safety history. For the institution whose only purpose it seemed was to prevent students from having fun on campus and fining people for parking even though they have a permit, this was a big day. This coordinated strike on LMU contraband elevated the status of the long-held but not long-respected organization from a fun-killer to a crime-killer.
“There were a lot of moving parts and talking heads involved with this, such as Iggy the Lion in his cute detective hat and the Jesuit Justice-doer, whoever they may be under the mask,” said Officer Malone in a press conference following the raid. “We can only hope that this coordinated effort strikes fear into the hearts of evil-doers around campus. You are not safe. If you are committing crimes on campus — well, not really crimes, mostly vaping and parking in guest spots, really — we will find you. Our team may be small and may be in cars that refuse to go over 5 miles an hour, but we will stop you. You have my word.”
The Bluff will update as the situation unfolds. Until then, stay safe and make sure you only use legitimate LION Dollars, or the Jesuit Justice-doer may make another appearance.
