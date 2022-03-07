Any student or faculty member that has bought a campus parking permit knows it costs an arm and a leg — I’m speaking figuratively, of course. In actual dollar value, it is probably closer to a kidney. LMU’s parking and transportation officers recognize this value as well. Often regarded as campus heroes, they protect the community from egregious and distasteful acts of aggression, such as students parking in the Drollinger garage when they are clearly permitted only in the Hannon lot. Evidently, they play an integral role in the safety and smooth functioning of our campus.
Lately, however, things have gotten out of hand. One anonymous officer has taken on more of an anti-hero role — a vigilante, if you will. Dubbed “The Park Knight,” this fabled figure has been seen traveling campus and beyond, fighting parking-related crimes and, in some cases, wreaking havoc.
Don’t get it mistaken: this is not a normal parking officer. This officer has seemingly unmatched power, including the ability to create new parking spots. Recently, a University car was seen parked on the stairs just outside the William H. Hannon Library.
Sophomore screenwriting major Claire Goeding, that one girl who always stands uncomfortably close to you in the Coffee Cart line, witnessed this incident. “It was crazy. He was booking like 95 down Palm Walk, then he hit the brakes hard onto the stairs,” she recalled. “Then he sprung out of the car, looked right at me with the craziest look in his eye and yelled ‘This is my town, now!’ and took off in a dead sprint.”
He has even gone beyond the jurisdiction of the University itself. The largest parking lot in Los Angeles—the Interstate 405—has felt his wrath. A new LMU Parking and Transportation motorcycle has reportedly been seen frequenting this freeway, ticketing even non-students for leaving their cars stopped for mere seconds.
Let this story be a cautionary tale of what power does to men. "The Park Knight” is definitely not the hero we need, but he may be the one we deserve.
