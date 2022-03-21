Sacred Heart is undergoing its biggest renovation in years: a change in instruments.
Last Thursday, facilities management was seen taking down the iconic bell from the chapel's tower and replacing it with a minuscule violin by Peter Snitch, sophomore music major and birdwatching connoisseur. “That thing had to be the size of my thumbnail,” he said. “Seriously, I could only see it because of my Birdseries 4000 ultimate feather-counting binoculars.”
The change in instruments was noticed immediately last Friday when the iconic bell chimes were replaced with a sad melodic whine. The melody is comprised of a mashup between Mozart’s "Requiem," Fetty Wap’s 2015 smash hit "Trap Queen" and the Android ringtone, which took a number of students by surprise.
Christina Fester, junior marketing major and Venmo enthusiast, detailed her experience after hearing the new hourly melody. “It was totally inappropriate for the situation,” she said. “My ex-boyfriend was in the middle of breaking up with me after I charged him $0.53 for the sip of iced coffee he took when the new violin thing went off. He immediately started doing the stanky leg and all I could do was walk away from the stench.”
LMU's new campus melody wasn’t particularly well received by parents either. Many mothers of current students detailed their frustrations on Facebook, demanding that LMU replace the violin immediately. One post by Linda Becker, handbell choir director and layered-bob-with-chunky-highlights expert, detailed concerns regarding the new instrument. “I refuse to continue my son’s education here!” she wrote. “An establishment that has no respect for the art form of bell ringing will no longer be receiving a cent of my money.
In the wake of Becker’s Facebook post, one memorable Yelp review has been posted by an unidentifiable user, simply stating: “VIOLINS ARE OVERRATED AND STUPID. LONG LIVE THE BELL!”
Despite the backlash, the reviews of the new violin melody haven’t been entirely negative. Harmony Locklear, freshman music major, still nostalgic for her high school orchestra days, recently began a new job up in the violin tower. “I’m sorry, what was the question?” she shouted. “Oh yeah, basically my job is to apply rosin to the bow of the violin every day so it can play correctly. I keep hearing this ringing in my ears and I get melted rosin on my shirts a lot, but that was in the job description," she said, gesturing down at her Tractor Town High School Orchestra t-shirt, sopping wet and dripping with viscous rosin. “But I get to hear live music every hour, and the pay is great!”
The controversial bell replacement has caused a lot of contested debate, but LMU currently has no plans of bringing back the bell. Whether you’re an upset mother or a grateful student, the catchy violin tune is sure to grow on you.
