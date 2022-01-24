As part of their ongoing efforts to not go bankrupt, LMU has struck a little deal with students: every booster vaccine students receive against COVID-19 will allow them an entry into a pool of prizes — prizes students have proved they are willing to sacrifice nearly anything for. The program is entitled “Booster or Boosted,” because students who don’t get the booster vaccine will be swiftly removed from the drawing for prizes. The students have spoken: these prizes mean everything to them.
Since the announcement, students have been lining up outside of pharmacies across all of L.A. County. One student, junior health and human sciences major Shauna Shot, who felt confident she had the “cat in the bag” for the first place prize, informed the Bluff that she had received “six boosters just today!” Shot then revealed that it was "the coolest thing I've ever used my fakes for" after admitting to having nine of them. “All the CVS's think I’m a different person, so I can just keep going.”
Receiving six boosters in a 24-hour period should certainly help Shot win, but it might not be enough. Other students have quit going to class. Instead, they spend their days driving to every booster location in a 90-mile radius. “I have a map,” revealed urban studies major Imm Une. “I spent all last night piecing together the booster locations and the best routes. I get boosted every day from 5 a.m. until midnight.” Une went on to admit that, so far, they’ve received “nearly a hundred” booster shots. Why? The prizes are just. That. Good. Check them out:
First place: One single day of T-Law’s salary. While we don’t know the dollar amount, we’ve heard it can cover three years of sorority dues and a spring break trip to Cabo with plenty to spare. “That’s the prize I’m going for,” Shot said. “I need a Cabo trip soooooo bad. And with all these boosters, well — I won’t have to worry about COVID-19 either.”
Second place: One free pass to plagiarize anything the student wants. Sure, they could save the pass for a final paper, but that’s not what Une plans to do. “I’ve always wanted to try stand-up, but I don’t want to bother writing my own material,” they said. “So I’m just going to rip off some comedian's most recent set at open mic night. I’m trying to get a girl to notice me — I think this will finally do it.”
Third place: A condom. “We thought long and hard about this prize, as we are a Catholic institution and all,” said Cathy Lick, co-organizer of Booster or Boosted. “But we figured nothing would motivate college students to get boosted more than handing them a ticket to sex.” When questioned about potential flaws in this logic, Lick refused to elaborate.
Runner-up: Guaranteed bug-free Lair food for one week. “I’ve gotten used to the bugs, I have,” said Une. “But I’d take this prize anyway. I can get my protein from somewhere else.”
It might not be too late to get in the game. If you start collecting boosters right away, you may just have a shot at some of these prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.