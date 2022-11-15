SFTV girl kicked out for mentioning gender

Loyola Marymount University took no time in expelling controversial SFTV freshman Lila Land after her politically charged outburst last week in class.
Classmates of Land described the scene as disruptive, hateful and incredibly inappropriate. “In a writer’s room, the terminology used by Land would never slide," said Land’s professor Quentin Smaratino. "Well, unless the room was somehow filled with females.”
In the film production class, Land allegedly used various hateful terms in a discussion. These terms include, but are not limited to: “male-dominated space," “manic-pixie-dream girl” and “woman." Directly after class, rumors sparked, social media rampaged and allegations against Land flamed.
After a very long and exhausting hour, Loyola Marymount University issued a lengthy statement addressing Land’s political actions and announcing her expulsion. The statement includes the following message:
“Following the incident Monday, Nov. 14, we have decided to expel student Lila Land. Her use of politically charged language in the classroom was not appropriate. Here at LMU, we pride ourselves on our nurturing and inclusive classrooms.”
The statement continues:
“We are ashamed that this act of male hate occurred in one of our classes. We offer our sincerest apologies to professor Quintin Smarantino and Land’s male peers. Male hate is not to be tolerated on campus.”
The Loyolan reached out to Lila Land for comment. We have yet to receive a response from her, her family, her friends or her defense team.
