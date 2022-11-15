There’s no better way to spend your birthday than by following LMU tradition and getting thrown in the Foley Fountain by your peers. Still, there are lesser-known landing spots on campus that deserve a shoutout, and the Bluff is here to help conniving friends and squirming subjects find their next birthday landing. Here are five destinations for a fun crash landing.
1. Treadmill
Not getting enough exercise? At LMU, your peers will always find reasons to make you run. Whether it’s burning calories or burning bridges, the treadmill is a great place to send any friend or foe for their special day!
2. Kiwibot
Kiwibots are known for delivering food to LMU students, and on your birthday, they’ll want nothing more than to give you a knuckle sandwich. Whether its chicken wings from Iggy’s or a student’s rib cage, your birthday will not be complete without multiple shattered bones.
3. Laundry machine
As you grow older, it’s important to know that your friends would never leave you out to dry, at least not without giving you a 30-minute spin in the washing machine first. Having trouble admitting how you truly feel about your friend? Their birthday will be a great opportunity to air your dirty laundry.
4. University Hall
Is the escalator still not working? On your birthday, there’s a new way to get from the fourth floor to the third floor. While you may not be in the mood for a bagel afterwards, it doesn’t take Einstein to tell you that this is a great way to celebrate another 365 days on the planet you love most!
5. A dumpster
At LMU, there is a new, creative way to let someone know they are trash. While most students pride themselves on being eco-friendly, they will have no problem letting lifelong friendships go to waste.
