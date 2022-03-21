With the 2022 elections right around the corner, ASLMU has released the all-star lineup of student candidates. On the ballot, you can expect the usual suspects running on their diverse platforms — from the popular sorority girl and her morally infallible “Be kind!” campaign, to the random political science major and his “There’s literally no one running against me” strategy.
However, with this year marking the first election since returning from the COVID-19 pandemic, ASLMU saw lackluster interest for students seeking leadership positions. With record low turnout and integral positions still needing to be filled, administration decided to outsource this problem by opening the election to non-student candidates. Needless to say, with runners like these, this election will be one for the books.
LMU President Timothy Law Snyder and Pete Davidson for President and Vice President
Hailing from Toledo, Ohio, the first presidential candidate on our list is already a fan favorite with the student body. Known for his hard work cheering on the basketball teams, giving an occasional speech and doing little else, “T-Law” Snyder should be a surprise to no one. It is Snyder’s running mate, comedian and relationship-haver Pete Davidson, that is the real shocker here. After weeks of rumors, this just about confirms their on-going relationship. Do these star crossed lovers belong in office together? Could be cute.
Kanye West and Kanye West for President and Vice President
After Davidson committed as Snyder’s running mate, hip-hop producer Kanye West had to get involved. Following an unorthodox strategy, he has announced himself as his own running mate. When asked about this unprecedented move, he grabbed the microphone from my hand and broke into a tangent about tomatoes in Iggy's grilled cheeses. I like where this guy’s priorities are at.
Former President Jimmy Carter for Vice President of Cultural Affairs and Justice
Say what you will about his handling of the Iran hostage crisis on the national stage, but 97-year-old Jimmy Carter is back and better than ever. In an exclusive interview with the Bluff, Carter was surprisingly upfront. “I wasn’t the best, I get it,” said Carter, “but I’d really like to take another crack at it.” Strong words from a notorious peanut farmer.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for “Whatever We’ll Take Her For”
Inspired by Carter, Clinton is back again for her third try at office. This time, she has taken more hardball strategy for youth appeal. At her first press conference, she took the stage not by walking, but by hitting the griddy in her Air Jordan 1s. In terms of the contents of her speech, she cited Among Us, "Tiger King" and Macklemore as her top priorities in office. Not sure where she’s getting at with those ones, but good on her.
The Late Tupac Shakur for Chief Communications Officer
In terms of linguistic expertise, few rival this west coast emcee, making him the runaway favorite for Chief Communications Officer. The only caveat: he has been dead for 26 years (allegedly). Still, this doesn’t seem to be a dealbreaker for most students, who view his words as standing the test of time. His participation in our student government could serve as a good reminder that — in the words of Tupac himself — “Your body is bangin', baby, I love it when you flaunt it.” This guy gets it.
My Aunt, Britta Wilcox, for Senator-at-Large
I should keep myself as objective as possible with this one because of a clear bias, but I will note that she is a 42-year-old librarian mother of four and she lives in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. Make it make sense, Britta.
Remember, voting will open at 8 a.m. on March 22 and it can be accessed through LEO. For more information on candidates, check out the Elections 2022 panel on the ASLMU website.
