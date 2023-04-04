Tesla unveils intimate software update

This past week, Elon Musk unveiled a brand-new Tesla software update for its increasing number of users worldwide. The update’s various new bug fixes and small improvements pale in comparison to major changes regarding driver safety and awareness. Reports say Musk advertised it as “the most intrusive — sorry, misread that — intuitive update yet."
To start, the Tesla is now able to sense users' motions using complex facial analysis technology. If a driver is sad, it may begin to speed up to 85 mph, lower the windows and blast “Life is a Highway.” If a driver is angry, it may activate the brand-new, built-in back massager and turn the butt heater up to 11 to keep them nice and calm. If a user is happy, the car may brake suddenly or drive into the middle of nowhere to keep them grounded. Regardless, it accommodates its users to the smallest detail.
The car can also sense physical sensations and respond accordingly. For example, a local Tesla user reportedly got into his vehicle after a long day of work — accompanied by six large cups of coffee — only to receive Tesla alerts that he was about to poop his pants, marked by a blinking red light accompanied by a word flashing on the screen: “CROWNING!” According to sources, he felt it almost immediately after and ran back to his building. Thanks, Elon.
The Tesla update also introduces its own artificial intelligence system, E.L.O.N: The Electric Lackadaisical Organizational Network. It originally had a voice and mannerisms identical to those of its creator, Musk, but after significant backlash, three verbal assault lawsuits and a few insensitive GPS comments involving a major politician, the voice has been replaced by Michael Cera's. People now love E.L.O.N. despite some confusion about the name.
The real, non-artificial Musk — despite being proud of his updates — has taken the criticisms in stride and revealed the next edition to be even more comprehensive, containing built-in toilets, scheduled meals and even a live band. Thanks again, Elon.
