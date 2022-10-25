Oh no! Halloween is this weekend and you've got nothing prepared. But don't worry, you don't have to be a loser. In anticipation of your carelessness, I've prepared some quick and easy LMU-themed DIY costumes for a leave-it-to-the-last-minute, incapable-of-planning-literally-anything-in-life person—like you!
Kiwibot
Make the costume come alive by tearing your head open exposing an Iggy's grilled cheese.
Materials: Blue t-shirt, blue jeans, piece of paper
Step 1: Put on clothing.
Step 2: Cut two circles out of paper.
Step 3: Tape the circles on your chest to resemble headlights.
Student Housing
Add extra flair by dipping your costume in mysterious totally-not-bodily-fluid liquids!
Materials: Pliers.
Step 1: Uplift the dormitory carpet.
Step 2: Wrap it around your body.
SFTV Yellow Chairs
Nothing says "I'll be unemployed, unable to pay for my expensive, useless arts degree and I wish I had nepotism" like a bright yellow chair.
Materials: Yellow paint
Step 1: Paint stripes.
Lair Burger
Don't worry, this costume works for vegetarian folks as well! Just order an impossible burger—duh.
Materials: Receipt paper, tape
Step 1: Order 3 burgers.
Step 2: Tape receipts over body parts per the image above.
Foley Fountain
Where did the ducks go?
Materials: Water
Step 1: Immerse yourself in water, preferably from the fountain itself.
Parking Lot
Impress any party crowd by acting out a "fender bender" scene. All you gotta do is aggressively tackle one another. Everyone will love it.
Materials: Two friends
Step 1: Stand very close together.
If you try any of these Halloween costumes out (which you totally will because they are totally amazing ideas) post a picture of your costume using the hashtag "BLUFFHalloween2k22". I will totally not get upset if you horribly butcher my fabulous ideas. I promise. Maybe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.