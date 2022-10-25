The Bluff is a humorous and satirical section published in the Loyolan. All quotes attributed to real figures are completely fabricated; persons otherwise mentioned are completely fictional.

Oh no! Halloween is this weekend and you've got nothing prepared. But don't worry, you don't have to be a loser. In anticipation of your carelessness, I've prepared some quick and easy LMU-themed DIY costumes for a leave-it-to-the-last-minute, incapable-of-planning-literally-anything-in-life person—like you!

Kiwibot

Make the costume come alive by tearing your head open exposing an Iggy's grilled cheese.

Kiwibot diy

Materials: Blue t-shirt, blue jeans, piece of paper

Step 1: Put on clothing.

Step 2: Cut two circles out of paper.

Step 3: Tape the circles on your chest to resemble headlights.

Student Housing

Add extra flair by dipping your costume in mysterious totally-not-bodily-fluid liquids!

Carpet diy

Materials: Pliers.

Step 1: Uplift the dormitory carpet.

Step 2: Wrap it around your body.

SFTV Yellow Chairs

Nothing says "I'll be unemployed, unable to pay for my expensive, useless arts degree and I wish I had nepotism" like a bright yellow chair.

Sftv diy

Materials: Yellow paint

Step 1: Paint stripes.

Lair Burger

Don't worry, this costume works for vegetarian folks as well! Just order an impossible burger—duh.

Lair burger diy

Materials: Receipt paper, tape

Step 1: Order 3 burgers.

Step 2: Tape receipts over body parts per the image above.

Foley Fountain

Where did the ducks go?

Foley fountain diy

Materials: Water

Step 1: Immerse yourself in water, preferably from the fountain itself.

Parking Lot

Impress any party crowd by acting out a "fender bender" scene. All you gotta do is aggressively tackle one another. Everyone will love it.

Parking diy

Materials: Two friends

Step 1: Stand very close together.

If you try any of these Halloween costumes out (which you totally will because they are totally amazing ideas) post a picture of your costume using the hashtag "BLUFFHalloween2k22". I will totally not get upset if you horribly butcher my fabulous ideas. I promise. Maybe.

