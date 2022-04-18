This just in: every Lion’s favorite bar closes down, only to reopen as a dispensary.
The Loft made the rebrand from beer and wine to marijuana over Easter break. The former bar now offers students aged 21+ (or 18+ with medical exemption) the opportunity to browse an expanding selection of products.
Instead of craft beer on tap, the Loft now offers THC infused kombucha by the glass to wash down the wide variety of artisanal edibles available for purchase. Some of the strains advertised in the store include “Iggy’s Indica,” “Sunken Gardens Sativa” and “Have You Seen My OneCard Hybrid.”
Work-study jobs have also opened in the new dispensary, but with a few prerequisites. Aside from a medical card, applicants must have either a) a "Rick and Morty" tattoo spanning over two inches in diameter, b) the scraggliest mustache you’ve ever seen or c) a 2004 Honda Civic with a busted up bumper and a "Star Wars" sticker somewhere on the back windshield.
Why the change? Logistics supervisor Adam Piper explained the reasoning behind the rebrand. “College students represent a larger shift in interest from alcohol to marijuana products,” Piper said. “When I was in college we would drink beer out of a pig trough and run naked through campus. These days all these kids want to do is hit their vapes and talk about cryptocurrency or something. Where’s the fun in that?”
The Loft has also announced their new “Wellness Weednesday” program where student vendors have the chance to sell their homemade (or homegrown) products to dispensary customers. Buddy Greer, senior biology major and aspiring entrepreneur, shared his excitement about the opportunity to sell at the Loft. “I can’t wait to show you guys my stuff,” Greer said. “I came up with this idea of a retainer that you can fill with hash oil. Then, when you put in your retainer at night, it feels like you’re sleeping on clouds. It’s totally safe and recommended by one out of one dentists! My uncle works in dental and said it sounds pretty cool.”
Despite the surprising rebrand, students are ecstatic to have a dispensary right on campus. The Bluff will continue to follow this story through the Loft’s hazy — pun intended — future.
