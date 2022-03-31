Imagine spending your life sitting on a shelf, watching emotionless as a millennial software developer works from his home office. You grit your teeth through years of endless clicking and clacking of keys until one day you’re tossed into a shiny black bag and whisked away to spend the rest of eternity sitting in mountains of garbage. This is the tragic life of a Funko Pop!
Funko Pops! are small vinyl figures that all share common characteristics: a square shaped head with rounded edges, a small nose and spherical black eyes. Standing tall at a height between 3.75 and 4 inches, Funko Pops! are beloved by collectors and pop culture fans alike. These bobbleheads come in many forms, from miniature versions of Marvel superheroes to popular anime characters to professional basketball players.
Despite the variety of franchises and designs they feature, every Funko Pop! is designed with a minimal aesthetic and simplified details. When lined up together, their silhouettes are near identical, apart from molding details or alternative posing. Although this makes a collection of Funko Pops! appear cohesive, many critics of these collectibles label the designs as lazy and expressionless.
Regardless of your thoughts on Funko Pops! from a design standpoint, they pose a dangerous environmental threat. These collectibles serve no purpose besides functioning as a decorative hunks of plastic, cluttering up shelves with wasteful packaging.
The PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, used to make Funko Pops! also has a severe environmental impact. PVC products do not degrade in landfills, meaning they can remain there for centuries while other non-plastic products will decompose around them. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), landfills across received 27 million tons of plastic in 2018. To avoid crowding landfills, a significant amount of plastic is combusted with energy recovery in an attempt to dispose of waste while harvesting energy. The issue with this approach is the health concerns it raises, as burning plastics releases dangerous chemicals into the atmosphere like sulfur dioxide and hydrochloric acid. These emissions, some potentially being carcinogenic, have been shown to cause respiratory and immune system issues. Although Funko Pops! may seem like a small portion of the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills each year, between energy used in manufacturing to their eternal lifespan, they still contribute to America’s massive plastic waste problem.
The issue with Funko Pops! lies in the environmental dangers they present in both production and disposal. Other plastic products like disposal cutlery or water bottles have similar effects on the environment, but many of these products serve a clear purpose. Funko Pops! exist as collectibles, but other collectible items have at least some sort of use, like stamps or quarters. Better yet, items like stamps feature unique and intricate designs, contrasting the repetitive expressions and uninspired details of Funko Pops! Born with a lifeless face and destined to sit in a landfill for eternity, the life of a Funko Pop! is dismal. It’s time we put these figurines out of their misery for good.
April Fools! The Bluff has taken a vow of joke-telling silence, putting their time and effort into serious articles instead. Enjoy!
This is the opinion of Erik VonSosen, a junior communication studies major from Danville, CA. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
