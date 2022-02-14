The Unwise Lion: Valentine's Day

Love is a complicated thing. It is a gray area that has no definitive path or journey. With that comes an outpouring of people who are clueless when it comes to the world of romance.
And that’s where I come in: The Unwise Lion, here to help with all Valentine’s Day-related questions. Who better to give advice than me? My therapist just taught me what empathy is, so I’d say I’m fully prepared to help others with their emotion-filled love lives.
Q: I like this guy a lot but he doesn’t ever give me the time of day. How do I get his attention?
A: If you wanna stand out, you gotta go big or go home. My advice: put them in a dangerous, traumatizing situation and make yourself the only person they can rely on to get them out of that perilous predicament. This is where you can get creative, though. Maybe you fake a mugging by hiring two guys to rob him and you swoop in to save the day or cut the brakes out of his car and aid in his rescue post-crash, pretending to be a fireman. The point is that you’ll finally stand out to him. You’ve made him emotionally reliant on you and you’ll get that attention you’ve been looking for, albeit in the form of traumatic dependency.
Just make sure they never find out you caused that insanely traumatic event. I’ve tried telling people afterwards and they’re usually not huge fans of the truth.
Q: I was planning on getting my girlfriend the usual Valentine’s Day gift: flowers and chocolates. Turns out she thinks that’s played out and doesn’t want something so cliche. What’s a gift that shows I care?
A: Flowers and gifts are overrated. Those cost money and that’s not something people in college have. So save that money for yourself and go buy that Lego set you’ve always wanted, because self-care is one of the purest loves out there. In regards to a substitute for chocolate, leftover pizza is the only way to go. First, if it’s leftovers, it’s probably from a pizza place they like. Plus, it’s leftovers so it’s free. You can put the money you were going to use on the chocolates toward an even bigger Lego set. Major win right there.
Q: What’s something my boyfriend and I can do on Valentine’s Day that shows we truly love each other?
A: I know exactly what to do. This may be a ways away, but there is one thing you can do to express true love this Valentine’s Day: make plans to vote "yes" in the Independence of Scotland next year. The Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Scottish Greens are set to draw up and publish a joint government prospectus on independence which will be put to voters in 2023. On Valentine’s Day, begin the process of setting up dual-citizenship in Scotland so that, by the time the decision for independence is under way, you’ll both be able to contribute properly. If you truly love each other, you will both vote "yes" in this pivotal point of Scottish history.
Q: I’m single on Valentine’s Day. Any way to cope with the pain?
A: Devote yourself to an all-powerful entity of vengeance and exact gruesome justice on those who have wronged you while protecting the less fortunate. It’s a great form of exercise and acts as a fantastic substitute for therapy.
Either that or taking up a hobby like sewing or playing the guitar are really all I’ve got in the way of that kind of advice. Either way, go touch some grass, you nerd.
Hopefully this session with the Unwise Lion has been a successful journey in love and romance! If this is a hit, maybe the Bluff will run something like this again down the road when World War III inevitably breaks out. Y’all are going to need some serious emotional support after that era of our lives.
