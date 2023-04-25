Whether you're a Starbucks stan or a Lion’s Den devotee, one thing we all have in common is the struggle of waiting for our favorite drink to be ready. Choosing a place to wait can be almost as hard as choosing a drink, so we’ve compiled a list of the best places to wait for your drink!
I’m Rudy Goldman, the assistant editor of opinion here at the Loyolan, and with my guest, Chloe Espy, freshman marketing major, we’ll show you just how to pull off these techniques.
1. In front of the condiment station
First off, and an absolute favorite of all who visit any coffee house, is standing right in front of the condiment station. You know that little table with napkins, straws and all those other little things everyone needs to access! Nothing makes a comfier spot than that little table — bonus comfort when you lean your butt right onto it! Warning: if anyone asks you to move so they can “grab a napkin,” don’t believe them, they just want to steal your spot!
2. In front of the pick-up counter
Next, and the preferred choice of any barista, is right in front of the pick-up table. This spot gives you a clear view of the magic behind the counter. We all know every barista loves to see their customers watching their every move! Plus, you’ll know exactly when your drink is ready! Want your drink ready faster? Just loudly ask the baristas, “Where’s my drink?” Don’t forget — the same rules as the last spot apply — don’t let anyone make you move so they can “get to their drink.”
3. Right in line
In fact, after ordering, why bother moving at all? Waiting for your drink right where you just ordered it is a great way to save some much needed energy. After all, you’re here for caffeine, not exercise! Sure, others might start to line up behind you, and the barista might be a little confused, but they’ll figure it out eventually!
4. The largest tables
For those looking for a break, the largest tables are the best places to spread out while you wait. No one wants to sit alone cramped at a small two-seat table; that’s why larger four or even six-seat tables are the best picks! Larger groups might be jealous of your luxurious accommodations, but you can kindly point them to the smaller tables; after all, you got it first!
5. The door
And before I let this helpful guide end, I must suggest that you try waiting at the door! Standing in front of any door that customers are constantly entering and exiting from is a great way to catch a cool breeze while you wait for your latte! The only fire hazard here is how hot this spot is!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.