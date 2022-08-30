If you were on top of the middle school trends and rocked the true style of the early 2010s, this is the vibe to emulate. Start with a graphic tee with some sort of witty slogan about homework, gaming or food. Next, dig out a pair of athletic shorts—bright enough for the legally blind to spot—that reach at least past your knees. Complete the look with iconic Nike Elite socks and a flat-brim snapback. With this ensemble, you’ll be guaranteed to score at least an “8 you seem chill in the halls” on the next “like for a tbh” on your Instagram feed.
3. Popular and simple
If you spent your time after class with friends ordering the most fluorescent iced cacophony of bubblegum and vanilla at the local Starbucks, this look is for you. Begin the look with a pair of black leggings and your favorite PINK sweatshirt. To finish the look, cram those feet into your favorite pair of Uggs and throw on an infinity scarf. With the look completed, you’ll be transported to the days of writing “H.A.G.S!” in David’s yearbook in no time.
2. Geek chic
Did you chew on the end of your Nintendo DS stylus and complete your Pokédex during your tenure in middle school? To capture the spirit of a true mathlete, pair a worn-out video game t-shirt with the baggiest pair of cargo shorts to ever be manufactured and distributed in the United States. No geek chic look is complete without a sick pair of transition lenses and an emotional support Yu-Gi-Oh! card.
1. You’re… different
If you didn’t resonate with any of the previous styles, this one might be for you. Frequent Wattpad readers, British "Youtube" fanatics and Tumblr bloggers alike can find something in common in this look. Start by finding a pair of printed leggings and a graphic tee — the quirkier the designs the better. I’m talking galaxy print, Nyan Cat iconography, alien heads on everything and the iconic American Horror Story “Normal People Scare Me” slogan. Complete the look with a Doctor Who beanie and your favorite YouTuber’s awful contribution to the world of literature, and you’ll be all set to spend lunch in the science lab reblogging "Supernatural" GIFs.
At the end of the day, the middle school trend is all about expressing your individuality (or lack thereof). If none of these styles speak to you, that’s okay! Add your own trendy touches to your current style, like attaching an abundance of Silly Bandz to your right wrist or returning to the orthodontist’s office to get your braces reattached. H.A.G.S!
