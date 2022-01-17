Trial by combat to decide future access to Hannon Library

The COVID-19 Omicron variant has been running rampant, causing a massive closure to many on-campus amenities. Not only have the food services on campus been affected, it seems as if in-person access to the library will be affected as well. This could lead to possibly going back to our 2020 approach in which students would have to schedule a reservation and sit in designated seats for a limited amount of time.
There are a lot of ways that LMU could have approached this "limited capacity library" situation, but it seems like they’ve come up with the most out-of-the-box solution to limit the number of students spending time in Hannon Library.
To determine future use of Hannon Library, access to the building will be decided through trial by combat. Is it completely unnecessary? Probably. Will it make for an interesting semester? Absolutely.
To get more insight into the ramifications of this "trial by combat" approach to accessing Hannon Library, the Bluff conducted an interview with the creator and visionary behind this bold idea.
“We went back and forth for weeks on whether or not we should go through with this,” said Max Imus, member of Hannon Library's administrative team and lifelong "Gladiator" fan. “The rest of the Hannon Library team and I are confident that this trial by combat process will help reduce the amount of people in the library at one time, mostly because the rest of the students will be in the hospital for wound treatment. It’s a foolproof plan.”
While Imus sees this as a “foolproof” concept, the execution of his trial by combat dreams leaves much to be desired. Construction has already begun on a small arena in front of the Hannon Library entrance, costing the school a significant amount of money. This arena will replace the LMU OneCard scanner as the primary means of accessing the vast amounts of books in Hannon Library that absolutely no one will ever read.
“When two students intend on entering the library, that’s when it all gets real,” explained Imus, the Bluff reporter on scene noting a look of bloodlust in the administrator’s eyes. “We have some wonderful student volunteers who will help equip the young scholars with body armor and a variety of weapons. Swords, spears, chainsaws, you name it. We’ll supply anything. We make you guys pay $70,000 a year, you don’t think we have the money for gladiator weapons? Please.”
Imus went on to explain the combat rules very simply: “No killing. Obviously, we don’t want this system to lead to the death of any students. We still need you for your tuition money. Oh, and that it would be morally wrong. Sure, that too I guess.” Imus said that whoever is able to take down their opponent in combat is granted half-a-day’s access to Hannon Library, further stating that a student has to win three consecutive gladiator matches if they want to stay the full day.
“Although the idea was a bit … radical, Max had his heart set on it from the beginning,” said Dean Jeronimo, Hannon Library administrator and ironically not a dean. “Beginning of this year? No. He had this whole ‘trial by combat idea’ years and years ago. He literally pitched it to me during his opening interview back in 2005. I thought it was bold and we could use a brain like his on the creative team.”
Of course, we won’t see Max Imus’s full vision unfold until the proposed stadium is fully built and students can begin hacking and slashing with swords and spears. Until then, we can only hope that Imus can seek professional help for his clear and present bloodlust. Also that Hannon Library can make their website more accessible. Trying to access a book on their website is one of the purest forms of torture out there.
The Bluff will update as the situation inevitably furthers.
(1) comment
ha, ha-love it [beam][beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.