U.S. Senate votes to make everyday a Tuesday

On March 15, 2022, the United States Senate passed a controversial bill that aims to change every day on the calendar to a Tuesday.
The bill was created by self-proclaimed free thinker, Republican Senator Gregory Jefferson of California, who explained that this had been a long considered idea among various world leaders — one being the President of the United States. “I’ve been in the room with [President] Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a handful of other leaders, and all they seem to be able to talk about is how much they love Tuesdays,” Jefferson remarked.
“Prime Minister Trudeau kept talking about how he has this ongoing familial outing he likes to call Trudeau Tuesday’s where he and his family walk around the park and name three things they like about one another," he said. "And President Emmanuel Macron just kept going on and on about how the spelling of ‘tues’ just, quote, ‘really gets him going.'"
While most people around the world are too utterly confused about the situation to form a proper opinion on the matter, some organizations have major issues with the possible change. The national Salad and Dressing group — or SAD for short — explained how they only meet on Saturdays to ensure its members have enough time to prepare a gourmet salad over the course of the week (and because its founder was fond of the alliteration that Salad Saturday’s brought to the table).
Rick German, president of SAD and occasional jump rope enthusiast explained in a recent interview, "I just don’t know where this takes the future of SAD honestly. Soon enough, we won’t know what day is really Saturday and we’ll just start eating salads on a random day of the week ... like on a Monday! The world really is ending, isn’t it?!”
Jefferson additionally outlined some possible changes that would go along with the passing of this bill. For one, he stated that he aims to make every day Taco Tuesday for families across America. “Every grocery store will sell tacos and only tacos,” Jefferson continued. “Food preparation and meal options will be a thing of the past. People are going to only eat tacos and they’re gonna like it!”
The future of the calendar is unclear as of now. The bill still needs to be passed by the House of Representatives and signed off by Biden. People are anticipating the final decision to be made by mid-June, and will either resume with their normal lives or prepare to say, "club goin’ up on a Tuesday?" everyday.
