LMU students are commonly referred to as airheads. While this might be because the dean’s list keeps getting smaller, the true origin of the air-related nickname is hidden in plain sight. At University Hall, there’s nothing students want more than to be a thousand miles away. Deciding to embrace U-Hall’s original airport look, the architects at LMU designed the exterior to look exactly like an airport.
U-Hall’s aesthetic might fool you, as paper airplanes are the only vehicles that take flight in the spacious building. Even though it might not seem like the building has much in common with an airport beyond visual design, both are home to visitors who are frequently stressed, depressed and a mess.
With every step in U-Hall, each student is more and more eager to turn around and find the nearest exit. In order to suppress this exercise of free will, the University has installed a moving sidewalk. This airport-inspired design will remind students to book their flights as far away from LMU as possible, while also forcing students who seek escape to keep moving forward.
The moving sidewalk isn’t the end of U-Hall’s airport-inspired remodeling. Extra security measures have been taken to make this wannabe-destination for travel a go-to travel destination, with OneCards serving as passports and the Corq app serving as a digital boarding pass. The four floors will be referred to as “terminals” — the perfect name for a building that makes you feel sick.
A day in class may already feel like a slow and painful crash landing, but U-Hall’s efforts to simulate air travel have not ended there. While there is no traveling between coasts, your angry Philosophical Inquiry professor can be found with two red eyes. The airport experience doesn’t end with classes, as students can spend their layovers at coffee shops with long lines and limited seating.
You can’t get anywhere by going to U-Hall, but these constant reminders of air travel will inspire countless students to fly.
