Weird two-factor authentication actions the LMU computers make you do to prove you’re not a robot

Recently, students have been complaining about the absurd actions one must perform in order to prove to the computers at the William H. Hannon Library that you are, in fact, not a robot.
For a while, the university has been using a two-factor authentication system that improves online security by ensuring only a human with the correct password has access to their own account. Previously, this meant correctly identifying the adorable, squiggly numbers presented to you in a nice little box, or selecting all of the squares that contain part of a bus, a crosswalk or ... an opossum riding a skateboard?
However, the system recently underwent an update to increase identification security after a group of Pepperdine University students hacked LMU’s system and had a career-ending video of President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D, incorrectly dabbing, playing on an endless loop on every LMU student’s account.
The update allowed for a more intense login experience to ensure the correct student is signing in to their respective account. John Newman, senior knitting club president and psychology major, remarked, “I’ve been at this school for four years and I’ve seen nothing like it. I went to the library last Friday to work on my psychology final essay and I tried to log into my student account when a message popped up on the computer screen that said, 'Do the following to proceed: eat five carrots in front of the video camera to prove you are not a robot.’ It was the most bizarre thing. I didn’t have any carrots on me, and I only had an hour to finish and turn in my assignment!”
Other silly actions students must perform in order to convince the computer that you are not a robot include: getting up and running a mile around campus in under eight minutes, cutting a piece of you hair off and placing it in the dvd slot, counting to 20 out loud as fast as you can, explaining what actually happened at the end of Inception, and calling your mom and telling her that you love her.
So far, students haven’t had many issues with the change, and many even enjoy doing the tasks. Freshman and aspiring breakdancer, Grant Horse, explained, “I honestly love the tasks we have to do. One time the computer made me unfold a paperclip until it went flat and it made my day! What can I say, I’m a simple guy and it doesn’t take much to make me happy.”
The university plans to keep the current security system in place indefinitely and will address any new problems as they arise. The Bluff will continue to update as the situation unfolds.
