The Oscars are far from substantive. Year after year, billions of dollars of collective net worth gather to applaud one another in the name of cinema. Most years, the biggest story of the night is a poignant, groundbreaking political speech by a powerfully brave Hollywood A-Lister lecturing us on our individual responsibility to end climate change. The show has become routine, save for a few fresh faces here and there.
So it was a shock to see Will Smith, in a fit of collected rage, bestow upon Chris Rock a swift slap across the face.
In a way, this humanizes Smith and his fellow stars. It reminds us that they too feel raw emotion and act on high passion in the name of family. But in a stronger, more convincing way, it further distances us from the Hollywood elites. For most, such an attack would land them in a cell, if the victim moved to press charges. For Will Smith, it landed him on the trending page of every media platform.
We can never understand Will’s World where everything goes Will’s way. A world without consequences. A world where the necessary and appropriate response to an offensive joke is internationally televised battery, because by the rules of Will’s reality — a reality very different from yours or mine — it was.
None of this negates that Smith is a self-made man. Somewhere buried under wealth and fame is the humble son of a school board administrator. Ultimately, this isn’t an attack on Smith, but the environment that made him.
On Sunday night, Smith was further conditioned into his reality by the reaction he received. Social media, news platforms and the Academy itself were ignited with condemnation for his tantrum, but Hollywood isn’t dictated by the laws of positive and negative engagement. The mere fact that his name is in our mouths marks the profit from the fiasco.
No, it’s not about Will Smith. It’s about participation in a system that perpetuates itself for the sole purpose of perpetuation. It’s about a highly coveted awards show that celebrities attend because of the name recognition it provides them — a show that is only supported by the viewers who recognize the names.
It is unclear if Will Smith is a perpetrator or merely a victim to his own life. He is an individual who has meticulously crafted a persona built on being cool and confident, and yet is deeply insecure, because the basis of this image leans on an institution that is entirely out of his hands. So when Rock’s joke (or rather, Jada Pinkett Smith’s irritated face) even remotely challenged this assertion, he tried his hand and he won big, because there was never a way he could lose.
This is the opinion of Garrett Tomlinson, a sophomore environmental studies and entrepreneurship double major from Eagle, Idaho. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
